Aravallis, air and environmental reckoning we face

If you still have doubts kindly visit Dholavira in Gujarat’s Kutch area. Here water was purified using a three-layered sand structure. The British used the same technique in many other cities across India. How come a civilization, so advanced and thoughtful just vanished? Theories ranging from foreign invaders, floods, earthquake, to droughts etc. as a cause of its demise have been propounded. But the new research says the complexities of urban life forced people to move to hamlets and villages. Cities around Indus started hollowing out. This was also one of the many reasons for the decline of the entire civilization.