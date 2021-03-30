Archegos’s implosion should wake US regulators up on risk

While there is plenty we still need to learn about how Archegos structured its whale-like investments—and, crucially, how the various banks that provided the financing were exposed exactly—reportedly Hwang’s firm was behind a series of trades that until recently boosted the shares of ViacomCBS Inc and Discovery Inc, even as the broader market was declining. Unfortunately for Hwang, the market was ultimately just too big even for him to bet against. As some of the companies he’d wagered on, including Chinese internet search giant Baidu Inc and ViacomCBS, sold off, Archegos’s strategy turned sour. Along with Hwang, the firm’s financiers ended up hurting, too.