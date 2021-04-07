Are actively managed funds still relevant?

Financial services, the favourite of most active managers, underperformed in Q1 and Q2 of FY21. The sector then bounced back sharply in Q3; by then, most managers had underweighted the sector. Pharmaceuticals, a sector that most fund managers were underweight in FY20, rallied hard in the first half of FY21 as the pandemic brought the industry into the spotlight. In the second half of FY21, as managers turned overweight on the sector, it underperformed. Commodities, a sector that active fund managers have underweight for a few years now, also rallied in FY21.

