Are fliers guinea pigs for aviation authorities?

The aviation world went into a tizzy. An investigation was launched immediately. What French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) investigators found was chilling. According to their report, the 27-year-old co-pilot Andreas Lubitz crashed the plane deliberately. He had been suffering from depression. This was why, when the captain went to the washroom during the flight, he bolted the cockpit door from the inside. Then he took control of the plane and turned its direction downwards and accelerated. Cockpit voice recorder suggested the captain had tried hard to open the cockpit door but failed. His efforts went in vain, resulting in the terrible tragedy.