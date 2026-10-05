Are fliers guinea pigs for aviation authorities?

It was 24 March 2015. Germanwings Airbus Flight 9525 departed from Barcelona, Spain, the world’s soccer capital. It was carrying 144 passengers and six crew members. Thirty minutes later, flying over the snow-capped French Alps, everything looked fine. The flight was cruising at its usual altitude when the plane nosedived, and before the shocked passengers could understand anything, the huge Airbus crashed into a peak. All 150 on board died a horrific death.
It was 24 March 2015. Germanwings Airbus Flight 9525 departed from Barcelona, Spain, the world’s soccer capital. It was carrying 144 passengers and six crew members. Thirty minutes later, flying over the snow-capped French Alps, everything looked fine. The flight was cruising at its usual altitude when the plane nosedived, and before the shocked passengers could understand anything, the huge Airbus crashed into a peak. All 150 on board died a horrific death.
The aviation world went into a tizzy. An investigation was launched immediately. What French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) investigators found was chilling. According to their report, the 27-year-old co-pilot Andreas Lubitz crashed the plane deliberately. He had been suffering from depression. This was why, when the captain went to the washroom during the flight, he bolted the cockpit door from the inside. Then he took control of the plane and turned its direction downwards and accelerated. Cockpit voice recorder suggested the captain had tried hard to open the cockpit door but failed. His efforts went in vain, resulting in the terrible tragedy.
Those unaware should know that after the 9/11 terror attack on Twin Towers in New York in 2001, cockpit doors were reconfigured so that they couldn’t be opened from the outside.
After the incident, Indian and global aviation authorities mandated that two people be present in the cockpit at all times.
Last year, Air India’s massive Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed moments after it took off from Ahmedabad airport, killing 260 people. Initial investigations revealed that the fuel switches were shut. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing conducted its own probe and gave the plane a clean chit. It didn’t name anyone but the indication was clear. Either the pilot was responsible for the crash or it was a sabotage.
Boeing investigates crashes involving its aircraft around the world and, more often than not, finds no fault with its own product. This tendency is not unique to Boeing; multinational companies, from Boeing to Union Carbide, have often displayed the same instinct.
After the Ahmedabad crash, debate raged over the critical switch design, pilots’ regular training and mandatory mental health checks. But some lessons faded from collective memory. Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv is a glaring reminder of that lapse.
It is alleged that the Omani pilot attacked and grievously wounded Indian pilot Smit Machchhar with an axe. Showing exemplary courage, Machchhar not only tried to restrain the attacker but also managed to open the cockpit door. Where did the protocols put in place after the 2015 incident disappear? Why weren’t pilot antecedents checked? Is this what global airlines and their regulators have learnt after losing hundreds of people from the French Alps to Ahmedabad?
It is heartening that Machchhar is receiving global recognition. Israel wants to confer its highest honour on him, while there have also been calls in India for him to be awarded the Ashoka Chakra. A stoic hero, what he thought of his act became clear in a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he said he was determined not to let a single passenger die.
It’s clear that the blessings and good wishes of all the 174 passengers on flight FZ1073 will remain with him for life.
Omani authorities have identified the attacker as their citizen. Details of his birth, education, his friends circle and the motive for such an act are not clear. However, a US daily has claimed that the attacker’s name is Hammam Al Hammami and he was banned in Oman for his extremist views. Is it a coincidence that Germanwings pilot Lubitz was also able to hide his depression and no-fly recommendations from the authorities? A repeat by Hammami shows that the aviation authorities are beset by outdated thinking in the age of modern communications.
Are fliers guinea pigs for aviation authorities? How long can we keep flying on wings and a prayer? This incident has once again proved that the threat to planes is present in cockpits, too. Not only planes, helicopters with their payload of tonnes of fuel can become a deadly weapon over densely populated areas. 9/11 is its biggest example. It’s clear that new effective norms for fliers and pilots can’t be ignored any longer. We also need a serious global discourse on the spread of hate-mongering, which is increasingly afflicting even the educated elite. The Omani pilot is the latest example.
Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.