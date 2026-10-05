Are fliers guinea pigs for aviation authorities?

It was 24 March 2015. Germanwings Airbus Flight 9525 departed from Barcelona, Spain, the world’s soccer capital. It was carrying 144 passengers and six crew members. Thirty minutes later, flying over the snow-capped French Alps, everything looked fine. The flight was cruising at its usual altitude when the plane nosedived, and before the shocked passengers could understand anything, the huge Airbus crashed into a peak. All 150 on board died a horrific death.