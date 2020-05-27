Opinion | Are race and ethnicity relevant to a person's covid vulnerability?

And yet, those of African and Asian lineage were at higher risk of dying from covid-19 than Whites, data showed, even after adjusting for risk factors. Much more research was needed to understand the disease pathway—if it is due to access to testing, treatment or to intensive care. Angela Saini is the author of two recent books that highlight systematic biases in the politics around science, how our ideas of patriarchy and perceived hierarchies influence how we think of women’s contribution to science, and how science is misused to turn spurious racist ideas into “objective facts". Writing this week in Lancet, she urges caution before we reach sweeping conclusions. She notes that 44% of the NHS medical staff on the front line of virus exposure is non-White. We separately know from the media that among the early deaths of doctors known publicly, almost all were non-White.