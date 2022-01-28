Are we inventors or discoverers?

Finally, consider this quite different scenario. In the 1990s, economics and social science researchers started using an experimental game called Dictator to test how people respond to certain situations. There are two “players", anonymous to each other. One, the “dictator", is given a sum of money. She is asked to divide it between herself and the other player, but how she chooses to divide is left entirely to her. She can leave nothing. She can leave the whole amount or some fraction. You’d think that most people would decamp with the whole amount, leaving nothing for the other player. But the researchers were struck by how many people chose to leave something. One study (Gary E Bolton et al., “Dictator game giving: Rules of fairness versus acts of kindness", International Journal of Game Theory, 1998, suggests that the most frequent amount the dictator leaves is 30% of the original sum.