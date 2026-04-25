One day in March 2026, a senior software developer, Kovanikov, found himself thoroughly offended. He had just received a cold outreach email from the CEO of AI startup, Composio, inviting him to call in. The email was obviously written by an AI assistant, Jarvis. The developer bristled at the idea of the zero-effort communication reaching out to him and he rejected the call. On X, he posted, “If you don’t have the time to even write a cold email, I definitely don’t have the time for a quick call.” The post went viral as people began to air their opinions on AI-generated communication. It’s actually rather ironic, considering Kovanikov probably works on AI himself.
Sorry AI, you’re just not human enough
SummaryFatigue has already set in as AI-generated communication comes at us from every direction
One day in March 2026, a senior software developer, Kovanikov, found himself thoroughly offended. He had just received a cold outreach email from the CEO of AI startup, Composio, inviting him to call in. The email was obviously written by an AI assistant, Jarvis. The developer bristled at the idea of the zero-effort communication reaching out to him and he rejected the call. On X, he posted, “If you don’t have the time to even write a cold email, I definitely don’t have the time for a quick call.” The post went viral as people began to air their opinions on AI-generated communication. It’s actually rather ironic, considering Kovanikov probably works on AI himself.
About the Author
Mala Bhargava was among the first journalists in India to write on personal technology, then known as 'home computing'. With Cyber Media she launched the country's first personal tech magazine, Computers@Home, in 1996. She also wrote a tech trends column, That's IT, for Businessworld magazine for 20 years. She has also written for The Hindu BusinessLine and Fortune. Her speciality has always been writing for 'the rest of us' rather than for the tech-savvy. She has a background in psychology which makes it natural for her to write on how technology impacts everyday life. She is currently a Mint contributor, writing on AI in daily life, specifically the chat assistants. She lives in New Delhi.
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