Sorry AI, you’re just not human enough

Taking offence

With AI agents coming in to add to what was already an avalanche of automated email and messaging, the element of human effort is all but being taken out of the equation. And people take offence to that. What makes this moment more interesting is its timing. Just as people are beginning to push back against AI-generated messages, a new layer is about to arrive. AI agents are being designed to write, respond, follow up and even negotiate on our behalf. Communication is no longer just assisted by AI, it is beginning to be conducted by it.