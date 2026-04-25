Sorry AI, you’re just not human enough

One day in March 2026, a senior software developer, Kovanikov, found himself thoroughly offended. He had just received a cold outreach email from the CEO of AI startup, Composio, inviting him to call in. The email was obviously written by an AI assistant, Jarvis. The developer bristled at the idea of the zero-effort communication reaching out to him and he rejected the call. On X, he posted, “If you don’t have the time to even write a cold email, I definitely don’t have the time for a quick call.” The post went viral as people began to air their opinions on AI-generated communication. It’s actually rather ironic, considering Kovanikov probably works on AI himself.