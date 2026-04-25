Sorry AI, you’re just not human enough

One day in March 2026, a senior software developer, Kovanikov, found himself thoroughly offended. He had just received a cold outreach email from the CEO of AI startup, Composio, inviting him to call in. The email was obviously written by an AI assistant, Jarvis. The developer bristled at the idea of the zero-effort communication reaching out to him and he rejected the call. On X, he posted, “If you don’t have the time to even write a cold email, I definitely don’t have the time for a quick call.” The post went viral as people began to air their opinions on AI-generated communication. It’s actually rather ironic, considering Kovanikov probably works on AI himself.
One day in March 2026, a senior software developer, Kovanikov, found himself thoroughly offended. He had just received a cold outreach email from the CEO of AI startup, Composio, inviting him to call in. The email was obviously written by an AI assistant, Jarvis. The developer bristled at the idea of the zero-effort communication reaching out to him and he rejected the call. On X, he posted, “If you don’t have the time to even write a cold email, I definitely don’t have the time for a quick call.” The post went viral as people began to air their opinions on AI-generated communication. It’s actually rather ironic, considering Kovanikov probably works on AI himself.
Rather late in the day, there’s a very real human pushback against having to interact with AI communication, which now comes at us from every direction. Hostinger, a hosting and infrastructure company, analysed a billion anonymized emails and found only 13% of the lot were human-written. Considering it isn’t just email, but text messages, calls, social media posts, comments and articles that are AI-generated, it is unsurprisingly getting exhausting for humans, who invented the stuff in the first place.
Rather late in the day, there’s a very real human pushback against having to interact with AI communication, which now comes at us from every direction. Hostinger, a hosting and infrastructure company, analysed a billion anonymized emails and found only 13% of the lot were human-written. Considering it isn’t just email, but text messages, calls, social media posts, comments and articles that are AI-generated, it is unsurprisingly getting exhausting for humans, who invented the stuff in the first place.
Taking offence
With AI agents coming in to add to what was already an avalanche of automated email and messaging, the element of human effort is all but being taken out of the equation. And people take offence to that. What makes this moment more interesting is its timing. Just as people are beginning to push back against AI-generated messages, a new layer is about to arrive. AI agents are being designed to write, respond, follow up and even negotiate on our behalf. Communication is no longer just assisted by AI, it is beginning to be conducted by it.
One agent to another
This raises an odd possibility. If my assistant writes to your assistant, and your assistant replies to mine, where exactly are we in that exchange? The message may reach its destination, but the human presence does not. The ultimate irony is that agentic AI allows agents to communicate directly with each other to get things done.
In some situations, that will work, provided safety measures are in place. When the need is to get a specific and routine task done, such as letting you know a bill is paid or needs to be paid, booking a hotel for a business trip, or checking if something you bought is ready, agent-to-agent communication will do the trick. But some occasions call for greater human contact than others, and as long as users make sure that those are not AI-written, beyond perhaps grammar and typos, they won’t cross the line into causing hurt, offence and sheer fatigue.
If you’re familiar with how people invite each other to weddings in India, you’ll notice how annoyed invitees are on merely receiving a digital card. They expect personal contact, a phone call or two or three, possibly a visit and a box of sweets, and sometimes don’t turn up because there wasn’t enough human effort put into the invite.
When there’s not-so-happy news, and it’s time to send a condolence message, an AI-generated note of digital empathy will lead to lifelong hurt. Although AI can churn out linguistically acceptable messages, one can sense the lack of a human heartbeat behind the words.
In February 2023, Vanderbilt University’s Peabody School sent an email to its student body following a tragic mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of three people. The email was intended to offer deep condolences and reassure students about campus safety. But the email caused immediate outrage because a disclaimer at the bottom revealed that the message had been paraphrased using OpenAI's ChatGPT. Students were deeply insulted by the irony of using a machine to communicate about empathy and human connection during a time of tragedy. And one can hardly blame them.
In a world where communication is becoming effortless, effort itself may become the signal. The slightly awkward message, the personal reference, the unmistakable human touch, these may begin to matter more, not less.
You can outsource many things, but emotional effort isn’t on the list. Human relationships are, after all, built on the concept that a message involves a mind-to-mind connection.
The New Normal: The world is at an inflexion point. Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be as massive a revolution as the Internet has been. The option to just stay away from AI will not be available to most people, as all the tech we use takes the AI route. This column series introduces AI to the non-techie in an easy and relatable way, aiming to demystify and help a user to actually put the technology to good use in everyday life.
Mala Bhargava is most often described as a ‘veteran’ writer who has contributed to several publications in India since 1995. Her domain is personal tech, and she writes to simplify and demystify technology for a non-techie audience.