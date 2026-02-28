Like many frequent users of chat assistants, I’ve found my equation with them. We’ve got to know each other. They seem to have figured out the way I work, and though they can be annoying, they try to avoid stepping on my toes. But just as I’ve become accustomed to conversation with AI, the industry wants to move on.
Hey ChatGPT, is this goodbye?
SummaryWe may be hurtling into an era of autonomous agents, but there are important reasons not to sideline the chat window.
