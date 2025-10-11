The AI you use daily is changing fast—it's disappearing into everything.
Nowhere and everywhere, artificial intelligence is hiding in plain sight—in everything from software to surroundings.
When I need some AI assistance, I turn to Perplexity, Gemini, or ChatGPT. I go to chat assistants knowing what it is I want—perhaps a bit of research, an answer to a question, some French exercises, or to play around with an image. I don’t always realize that AI now comes at me from an increasing number of directions.