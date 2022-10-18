Artificial intelligence has begun to exceed expectations

“There is a long history of artificial intelligence being used in ways that are racist and sexist," said Meredith Broussard, a professor of data and journalism at the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University and the author of Artificial Unintelligence: How Computers Misunderstand the World. “If you train an artificial intelligence system on data that is racist and sexist, the artificial intelligence system is going to be racist and sexist," she said. For example, an artificial intelligence system that is trained on data from arrest records is going to be biased against people of colour because they are more likely to be arrested than white people. And an artificial intelligence system that is trained on data from job applications is going to be biased against women because they are more likely to be unemployed than men.