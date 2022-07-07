Artificial Intelligence is evolving: Imagine Dali art painted by a bot4 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 10:17 PM IST
General AI looks reachable but we must watch out for human tics and foibles inherited by machines
I typed “gorilla in a grass skirt having a ball" in a search box on Craiyon.com and the site threw up images of a good looking gorilla, wearing a very Hawaiian grass skirt. But its version of having a ball was not to have a party, but to hold a large colourful ball in its arms. Therein lies the rub. While DALL-E Mini, the original name of Craiyon, is fantastic, it has still got some way to go. It is the open source, free and slightly attenuated version of its mother neural network programme DALL-E 2, created by OpenAI. DALL-E, along with Imagen released by Google Brain to go one up OpenAI, are the latest AI LLMS (large language models), which are stretching the boundaries of what AI can do.