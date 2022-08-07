Artificial Intelligence is giving drug discovery a great big leap4 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 10:20 PM IST
DeepMind’s AlphaFold has shown what AI can do for healthcare
DeepMind’s AlphaFold has shown what AI can do for healthcare
Listen to this article
Last month, Alphabet’s artificial intelligence subsidiary, DeepMind, stunned the world of science by presenting something truly spectacular: a snapshot of nearly every existing protein on Earth— 200 million of them. This feat of machine learning could speed the creation of new drugs. It has already upended my own scepticism about the role AI can play in the pharmaceutical industry.