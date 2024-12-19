Artificial intelligence is the latest opium of the masses
Summary
- The allure of AI is akin to that of religion in its heydays. It has captured the public imagination with promises of a better tomorrow. But we must approach AI with wisdom to recognize its benefits and scepticism to question its limitations.
A new phenomenon is captivating the collective public consciousness. It does not require temples, prayer mats or Sunday sermons. Artificial intelligence seems to be replacing religion as the “opium of the masses," an overwhelming force slowly taking control of our lives, promising utopian futures and sparking endless debates.