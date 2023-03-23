Arunachal Pradesh: A short visit is enough to identify its potential1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:32 PM IST
This northeastern state boasts of high potential in many fields of economic endeavour that should be exploited responsibly
The Dalai Lama first crossed into India in 1959 at Khinzemane, a border point on a traditional trade route to Lhasa. It took us three days to get there from Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. Crossing into Assam, we drove west on Highway 15 along the Brahmaputra valley then got onto Highway 13 heading north-west at Balipara. Crossing back into Arunachal Pradesh at Bhalukpong, we started the long climb to the Eastern Himalayas. After a night halt at Dirang, a picturesque, temperate valley of fruit orchards, we climbed to the freezing heights of Sela Pass (4,170 metres)—with rows of prayer flags fluttering over the frozen Sela lake an unforgettable sight. Descending to the monastery town of Tawang (3,050 metres) for another night halt, we finally drove to Khinzemane the next day.