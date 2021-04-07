As harsh winds blow across this country’s educational landscape

He knew her village, though had never visited her house. After school that day, he rode his bike to the footbridge that led to that village and found her house at one edge. Two small rooms with a tin roof. The girl wasn’t there. Her mother and elder sister had gone to work at a road construction site. Her chachi, sitting at the door, was in no mood for a conversation. He went to another student’s house. The mother welcomed him with chai. Some others joined them. The girl’s was a story of common misery. The father had left a few months earlier to the city, to work as construction labour. The sister dropped out of high school, to earn. Her chacha and chachi lived with them, with no contribution to the household income. The chacha was abusive with the women, particularly with the girl, often thrashing her. Mediation within the village community had had no effect. He left after tea, to come back the next day in search of the chacha. He found him at the sole tea stall of the village, sober and sullen. He told the man that if he were to hit the girl again, he would call the police. There were five witnesses to this incident. A month passed with the girl behaving as usual in school. One day, she showed up with a gash under her ear. He left the school immediately, riding up to her village. He found the chacha at the same tea stall. “You hit her again," he said. “What is it to you? I will hit her any time I want," the chacha replied.