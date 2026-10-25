As Israel goes to the polls, West Asia holds its breath

The stakes could hardly be higher as Israel heads to the polls on 27 October in one of the most consequential elections in its history—the first general election since Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack set off Israeli military campaigns in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.
The stakes could hardly be higher as Israel heads to the polls on 27 October in one of the most consequential elections in its history—the first general election since Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack set off Israeli military campaigns in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.
The outcome could either strengthen Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pursuit of regional dominance or open a path towards peace after years of relentless conflict in West Asia, where tensions flared again on two fronts over the weekend.
The outcome could either strengthen Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pursuit of regional dominance or open a path towards peace after years of relentless conflict in West Asia, where tensions flared again on two fronts over the weekend.
Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers near Hebron in the occupied West Bank on 23 October, prompting Netanyahu to threaten a major offensive. Meanwhile, Iran warned of retaliation if the US and Israel launch fresh strikes, as Washington threatened renewed attacks on Tehran.
For Netanyahu himself, this is a crucial election, with his political career at stake amid corruption charges at home.
He faces the strongest challenge from Gadi Eisenkot, a former Israel Defence Forces chief whose military credentials and relative lack of political baggage have helped build his appeal.
Eisenkot formed the Yashar Party in 2025. His son was killed while serving in Gaza early in the war, and he served in Netanyahu’s war cabinet before resigning in 2024 over disagreements on the war. He has built his campaign around calls for accountability for the security failures that led to the 7 October attack.
Other contenders include former prime minister Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman, both seen as hard-line right-wingers on security who advocate permanent Israeli control over large parts of the occupied West Bank.
Another contender is Yair Golan, a left-wing politician who supports Israel’s withdrawal from large parts of the territory.
Netanyahu’s current government is the most right-wing in Israel’s history. To remain in power, he would likely need the support of some of his existing far-right coalition partners, several of whom advocate annexing the West Bank and the “migration” of Palestinians from Gaza—a euphemism for the forced displacement of civilians.
Two Arab party blocs are also in the running, given that Arabs make up about one-fifth of Israel’s population.
Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, has 120 seats. A party or coalition needs the support of at least 61 lawmakers to form a government. Under Israel’s proportional representation system, governments are typically coalitions of multiple parties, meaning negotiations could stretch for weeks after election day before a new government takes shape.
For what it’s worth, US President Donald Trump endorsed Netanyahu on 18 October, calling him a “great warrior prime minister” and peace partner, and crediting him with joining the US in launching strikes on Iran in February.
Pakistan: the most-wanted interloper?
Meanwhile, Pakistan is back in the news over another security pact.
On 21 October, Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia signed an agreement to boost defence cooperation and strengthen their defensive capabilities, Reuters reported.
In a statement, the Turkish defence ministry said the countries signed the “Badr Memorandum of Understanding” in Doha as a sign of their desire to further deepen cooperation and develop partnerships.
The “Badr” pact comes soon after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the “Makkah Joint Defence Agreement” in August. The latter includes a Nato-like clause stipulating that an attack on one member would be treated as an attack on all.
One question is what Pakistan brings to the table. It has a limited industrial and manufacturing base, and procures most of its arms from the US and China, with some now sourced from Türkiye. Its manpower, too, is stretched by security commitments along the Indian and Afghanistan borders, as well as obligations to Saudi Arabia under the Makkah pact. Nuclear cover?
FLOTUS: A new face of peace diplomacy?
In other news, a ceasefire on the Russia-Ukraine front has reportedly been brokered by an unlikely figure: FLOTUS, the First Lady of the US.
Her intervention reportedly helped secure a localized ceasefire between the two countries around Oleshky, a Russian-occupied city she said was “on the brink of a disaster”. The deal was reached on 23 October.
Oleshky lies in Ukraine’s partially occupied Kherson region, along the Dnipro River, which separates Ukrainian forces from Russian occupiers. Russian forces captured the city on the first day of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. Its buildings have been shelled and burned, while food and medical supplies have been scarce for months. Reports say the city has no electricity, heating or running water, and its roads are mined. With winter approaching, residents face the threat of death from hunger and disease.
Ukraine has repeatedly called for a local ceasefire to organize evacuations. As the occupying power, Russia is obliged under international law to ensure civilians under its control have access to essentials for survival.
Where and how did FLOTUS get involved? According to the White House, she began discussions on Oleshky after her September visit to the UN. She and a representative then worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leaders to set the terms of the deal—or so the account goes.
Helping children in conflict zones has become one of Melania Trump’s signature projects since Trump returned to the White House in 2025. She has hosted a UN Security Council meeting on the issue and written to Russian President Vladimir Putin about efforts to reunite families with children “displaced by the war”.
In Trump’s words, she is “doing better than the professionals right now”. So, should he appoint her as chief peace envoy instead?
The thing is that the people supposedly tasked with brokering a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, apart from the US and Iran, are Trump loyalist Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Trump’s self-proclaimed “Board of Peace” website describes Witkoff as “the US special envoy for peace missions”.
However, Melania appears to have achieved quicker results than Witkoff, who has made repeated trips to Moscow, most recently on 21 October, with little apparent progress to show for them.
So, is it time for Trump to turn to Witkoff and deliver the words he made famous on reality TV—“You’re fired!”?
G3: The new power trio?
Staying with Russia, Putin has proposed a November meeting with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the war with Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The proposal comes amid a surprising shift in US-Russia ties, with Trump and Putin announcing an agreement under which Moscow would supply diesel to help cool prices in the US and global markets. US-Ukraine ties, meanwhile, have deteriorated.
The proposed “G3” summit could take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled for 18-19 November in Shenzhen, China. Trump has reportedly declined the meeting, a senior US official told the WSJ.
For countries such as India, the bigger question is what the “G3” means in a world in flux.
Talks may begin with resolving the Russia-Ukraine war, but where might they lead? The US-led unipolar order has weakened, with no clear successor in sight. Instead, the world is becoming more fragmented and transactional, with countries seeking the best possible bargains. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar alluded to this shift during a conversation at the Asia Society in New York in September.
For decades, Russia has been among India’s steadiest friends of the three powers. How might that relationship evolve in a G3-driven world?
Elizabeth Roche is an associate professor of practice at O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana.
For more of her columns, read The International Angle.