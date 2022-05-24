As travel resumes, Japanese interest in India gains pace

Like much of the world, as the pandemic-induced lockdowns prohibited travel, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the Japan-India corridor also stalled. Following the pause, on the back of changing geo-political developments and continuing growth in India, cross-border M&A between the two countries is expected to rebound. The contraction during covid notwithstanding, the World Bank predicts economic growth in India to be in excess of 7% in the coming year. We are also seeing continued bonhomie between the governments, as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently announced a $42- billion investment into India over the next five years. Moreover, there is ample capital available and ready to be deployed by Japanese investors as the deal pipelines expand.

