The sell-off in the global oil market might bring a sense of relief to Asia’s policymakers: So this isn’t 1973, after all. Back then, prices almost quadrupled in three months and then just kept rising. This time, Brent crude zoomed to about $128 a barrel, but fell equally dramatically. Speculative bets on a renewed surge are unwinding as prices bob around the $100-a-barrel range. Yet, policymakers and investors shouldn’t be too complacent. Even if the benchmark this year doesn’t hit the $200 mark that commodities trader Pierre Andurand sees as possible, oil can be a potent instrument of stagflation.

For starters, as economists at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group point out, government budgets in Southeast Asia and India have assumed an average oil price of $65-75 a barrel for the year. Malaysia and Indonesia, net energy exporters, will find it relatively easier to subsidize pump prices. Net importers, however, may struggle to be as generous, for they may need to cut back on developmental spending.

It makes sense to protect household consumption because domestic demand is still short of pre-pandemic levels. But then, the virus has also pushed up public debt: Consumers can’t be spared entirely. At their recent highs, passing through a $40-a-barrel increase to the local economy would have meant a pickup in inflation: from 1.75 percentage points in Thailand to about 1.25 percentage points in the Philippines and India, according to ANZ.

However, somewhat cooler global energy prices may not necessarily take away the inflationary pressure. The reason is China. Traders worry about global oil demand because of China’s recent Omicron outbreak, but the lockdown in Shenzhen and Dongguan in Guangdong, which accounts for a quarter of its outbound trade, could also mean broader supply snarls. For Asia, which has a high dependence on Chinese-made parts, “Any prolonged or broader lockdowns in China would add further headaches, potentially resulting in reduced production pipeline for factories elsewhere," says a report by Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Thus, instead of containing the inflation threat, oil at $100 might yet end up compounding it.

Then again, oil isn’t the only commodity to worry about; food, too, has a high weight in Asia’s inflation equation. Russia and Ukraine together command a share of 15%-plus of global exports of wheat, corn, fertilizers and seed oil. The longer the war stretches on, the higher the risks of a squeeze. Trade deficits across the region may widen because of the combined shock from energy and agricultural commodities.

India appears particularly vulnerable to what Observatory Group analyst Ananth Narayan calls the “policymaker’s nightmare." If current trends sustain, the current account deficit for 2022-23 could exceed 3% of GDP, he says, adding that the Reserve Bank of India may need to sell a record amount of foreign currency to keep the rupee stable. The saving grace is that at 22% of GDP, India’s foreign-exchange war chest is robust. Still, “consumer-price inflation could exceed 6%, and India’s already weak fiscal balance, growth, and job creation could be hit further," Narayan says.

Oil could have an impact on Asia’s growth prospects by crimping demand for the region’s exports. “History suggests that higher oil prices and the associated rise in transportation costs do not bode well for trade flows," write ANZ economists Sanjay Mathur and Krystal Tan. “A slowdown in global growth will hurt the non-energy exports of Indonesia and Malaysia as well." The OECD expects the war in Ukraine to shave off 1 percentage point from global growth this year, but because it also anticipates a 2.5 percentage point pickup in inflation, it is advising central banks to focus on fighting price pressures.

In Asia, though, such clear-cut institutional boundaries—governments enabling growth and monetary authorities dealing with inflation—got blurred under the pandemic; the task of re-establishing them will probably now get postponed until after the war. Central banks may prioritize output by keeping interest rates lower, while governments try to manage inflation with energy subsidies. The outcomes could get messy for investors, especially with the US Fed’s tightening campaign already underway.

The 1970s stagflation in the West coincided with the rise of Asia. With the oil shock worsening their terms of trade, South Korea and Thailand pumped up exports to overcome their handicap. Indonesia saw investment boom. Conditions are different now because of, among other things, the scarring from the pandemic. The Thai bond market is getting no love from global investors, while Sri Lanka needs a rescue. Brent crude at $128 a barrel would have dealt a big blow to Asia, but even $100 oil won’t bring it much cheer.

Andy Mukherjee is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies and financial services.

