Asia could suffer oil shudders even if it stays at around $100

However, somewhat cooler global energy prices may not necessarily take away the inflationary pressure. The reason is China. Traders worry about global oil demand because of China’s recent Omicron outbreak, but the lockdown in Shenzhen and Dongguan in Guangdong, which accounts for a quarter of its outbound trade, could also mean broader supply snarls. For Asia, which has a high dependence on Chinese-made parts, “Any prolonged or broader lockdowns in China would add further headaches, potentially resulting in reduced production pipeline for factories elsewhere," says a report by Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Thus, instead of containing the inflation threat, oil at $100 might yet end up compounding it.