Asian supply chains are doing better than they get credit for
Input networks in the East have broadly been remarkably resilient
The world is fretting over the demise of global supply chains and the threat of de-globalization, with the US trying to lure manufacturing activity back home—or at least closer. Yet, supply chains have actually evolved for the better in some places—particularly in Asia— despite all the challenges faced since 2020 as the covid pandemic roiled global trade and disrupted manufacturing operations across the world.