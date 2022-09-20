Asian supply chains are doing better than they get credit for

The issue is not that large industrial companies’ long-globalized operations have fallen apart, or that a decoupling of trading partners is underway, or that China is just looking out for itself. It’s that businesses in Asia have done better at weathering shifts in geopolitics, concentrating instead on building up the inventories they need and diversifying their products, while maintaining smooth trade ties. The dismal state of American manufacturing combined with resilient Asian supply chains has brought into focus the crucial global role of industrial giants like South Korea, China and Japan.