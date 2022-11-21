Assign market-based incentives a role in climate action

Carbon Tax: This is exactly what the name implies. In this case, there is an explicit tax to be paid for emissions. The tax itself can either be graduated to increase linearly or in step-function as emissions increase. Ideally, the cost of the tax would be set equal to the cost to society of the pollution created. It may be difficult, however, to determine this cost. Taxes can be placed directly on emissions or indirectly on goods that are GHG- intensive, like a carbon tax on petroleum distillates. The advantage of a carbon tax is that the unit cost and total costs are fully known, and they can be passed onto consumers so that demand adjusts to actual costs. A variation on the national carbon tax is to have a global carbon tax that can have both an annual and a cumulative amount going back to the beginning of the industrial era. This could be one way of incorporating an economic transfer from developed to developing countries without engaging the more contentious idea of loss-and-damage compensation, the details of which could make for difficult discussions in future multilateral climate conferences.