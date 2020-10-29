At the centre of it all, a black hole

Roger Penrose once spoke of a black hole — now known as Cygnus X-1 — that’s a companion to the blue supergiant star HDE 226868: the two orbit each other. So you might wonder, as the black hole passes in front of the star, do we detect a dimming of the star’s light? Does the brightness rise again as the black hole goes behind? Well, that might indeed happen. In fact, Cygnus X-1, being a black hole, might even capture all the light that streams towards us from the star that’s behind it, rendering the star totally invisible. The issue here is that this orbiting happens in such a way that as seen from the Earth, the two objects never actually eclipse each other.