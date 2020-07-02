Opinion | At the whisk of a ladle, we’ve all become home chefs now

I remember sitting in a taxi on my way back from work every evening, sifting through dinner suggestions on various food-ordering apps, and asking myself, “What’s it going to be tonight: those mini idlis smeared with ghee, or that meal box from the pan-Asian joint, or a thin-crust pizza?" Most times, I would order en route itself, so I’d get the delivery within minutes of reaching home. For next day’s lunch, I’d either store the leftovers (rare, would usually toss them), or, more fittingly (aka, staying abreast with the trend), use one or the other app to place a fresh order.