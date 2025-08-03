RenAIssance of PR: CEOs must lead the narrative or be silenced by AI
Summary
AI won’t replace PR, but will expose which organisations never took it seriously. If PR once seemed downstream of performance, today it’s upstream. The future of PR isn’t about faster press releases or clever headlines. It’s about creating a brand story that humans believe in and machines amplify.
One falsehood about AI (artificial intelligence) has been deliberately injected in its very name: that it is “intelligent," even sentient. This is not true. It learns as it is taught. It speaks like a trained parrot. It is a case of reaping what you sow.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story