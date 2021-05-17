AT&T’s swerve from telecom to entertainment seems over

AT&T fought tooth and nail for the Time Warner merger when the Trump administration’s Justice Department tried to block it on antitrust grounds. When the transaction finally closed, in June 2018, AT&T considered it such an achievement that it awarded Stankey a $2 million “merger completion bonus" for overseeing it; he was Stephenson’s No. 2 at the time. The following year, I wrote a story asking whether AT&T’s Hollywood plot was too far-fetched. In an interview for that piece, Stankey told me that AT&T needed scale in entertainment content to be able to compete with Google, Amazon and Apple. That the company came to see the tech giants as its chief competitors was both telling and ominous.

