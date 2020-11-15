Austerity is a useless trick in the world we now inhabit

By the standards of furniture, the business class seat is an ugly and low-tech chair that serves as a mediocre bed, yet it has come to symbolize so much about good fortune, capitalism , extravagance and inequality. As a result, its renunciation by a person, especially one who can afford the seat, becomes a grand virtue. For instance, almost as famous as the co-founder of Infosys, N.R. Narayana Murthy , is the fact or fable that he travels economy class. But this chair, which I like very much by the way and consider the most meaningful thing money can buy, helps us understand our times. For instance, it reveals the impossibility of economic and social equality, and the simple hypocrisies of many activists who claim to fight for just that.

The former finance minister of Greece, Yanis Varoufakis, a Marxist who also appears to know what that means and an economist who became hugely popular by deploring the rich, said in a lecture delivered in 2013 that he had an epiphany at an airport when he was going somewhere to deliver a lecture on inequality. He was flying first class and zipping past long queues of tired people to his luxurious room aboard the plane. He lamented his privilege. Yet, Varoufakis did not perform a very simple task: Exchange his ticket with any of the economy passengers who were old or pregnant or just tired.

Articulation of the conscience is a beautiful invention of the intellectual class. Its main function is to let confessions and good thoughts compensate for hard sacrifice. Austerity in this class is an unconscious trick.

For many wealthy business families and politicians and activists, austerity has been a more conscious trick, a strategy. Even a form of tradition.

Why are the austere austere? What advantage does austerity confer? How closely is it associated with morality? Are people in unpopular professions more likely to project austerity? Historically, did the perceived austerity of communities like the world’s Jews, Rajasthan’s Marwaris or Kerala’s Syrian Christians save them from the adverse consequences of revolutions? Also, how is it that whole groups in this day and age continue to demonstrate this puzzling human behaviour—of denying themselves what their money can easily buy?

One of the important reasons why India’s old money has adopted overt austerity is to avoid provoking the poor. There is physical safety in that. But this is a useless trick today. Many things that appear austere to the rich are lost on the poor. For instance, driving a Skoda instead of a Mercedes, or hosting a small pastel-coloured wedding in a classy five-star hotel, may seem austere to you, but not to most Indians.

Austerity is not merely a tradition, but also a powerful habit. We have been influenced by the sleights of language to believe that tradition is on a grander and higher plane than habit, but habit is a vastly under-appreciated force. Tradition is something in the air, habit is in the body. Tradition that does not become habit is useless, and often a farce. Like the claim that Indians treat their guests like gods, and that Kerala is “a matriarchal" society. Often what truly unites a society is a handful of habits.

When we see it as a habit and not tradition, austerity is not so abstract.

Austerity a not absence of affluence. Austerity is a measure of a person’s economic behaviour relative to the spending habits of his or her economic peers.

Andrew Carnegie, one of the richest men who ever lived, said in his famous capitalist pamphlet, The Gospel of Wealth, “This, then, is held to be the duty of the man of Wealth: First, to set an example of modest, unostentatious living, shunning display or extravagance."

This should make considerable sense to the rich, especially the rich in a poor country. There is something honest about extravagance as an expression, but it creates considerable ill-will.

The common public opinion in India that Vijay Mallya, the chief of the Bengaluru-based UB Group whose aviation venture named after a beer brand went belly-up some years ago, should be extradited by the United Kingdom to face charges here for defaulting on loans seems largely a contribution of his extravagance. He is, in actuality, a more substantial businessman than what he is portrayed as, but a lot of people found his apparently luxurious lifestyle repulsive for his limited-liability airline’s inability to pay its staff their full dues after it went bankrupt. Many in the middle class were upset that he could get away without repaying his debt, as they saw it, while most of them slogged to pay off their home loans. Vijay Mallya has become the mascot of an opinion that at the highest levels of capitalism, debt is a big scam. An austere businessman offers people a reassuring contrast.

Even so, as a trick, austerity is obsolete today. The poor despise symbols of money less than they hate symbols of refinement. Wealth, in theory, is achievable as it is seen as a physical quantity; hence, it is a not a caste. Class is the real caste.

In fact, most Indians are habituated to associate austerity with financial discipline, and financial discipline with the power of the upper classes.

Austerity is a thin surface of something deeper. The truly austere are not playing a game. They want to be this way. They cannot be any other way. Culturally, religiously, psychologically, they are compelled not to be extravagant. Very simply, they believe in austerity. The austere are a personality type.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, and a novelist, most recently of ‘Miss Laila, Armed And Dangerous’

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via