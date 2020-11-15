Austerity is a useless trick in the world we now inhabit

The common public opinion in India that Vijay Mallya, the chief of the Bengaluru-based UB Group whose aviation venture named after a beer brand went belly-up some years ago, should be extradited by the United Kingdom to face charges here for defaulting on loans seems largely a contribution of his extravagance. He is, in actuality, a more substantial businessman than what he is portrayed as, but a lot of people found his apparently luxurious lifestyle repulsive for his limited-liability airline’s inability to pay its staff their full dues after it went bankrupt. Many in the middle class were upset that he could get away without repaying his debt, as they saw it, while most of them slogged to pay off their home loans. Vijay Mallya has become the mascot of an opinion that at the highest levels of capitalism, debt is a big scam. An austere businessman offers people a reassuring contrast.