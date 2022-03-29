Australia is set to begin winding back its massive pandemic-era stimulus, even as its central bank remains an outlier among peers in sticking with near-zero interest rates. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s administration funnelled cash to households and firms to cushion the blow of covid, wracking up record budget deficits and government debt in the process. Combined with the central bank’s 0.1% cash rate, that has spurred consumer spending, hiring and house prices, and now, inflation.

The government’s budget is expected to announce a deficit of A$76.9 billion ($57.9 billion) for fiscal 2023, narrowing to A$50 billion by fiscal 2025. Economists expect that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will keep its policy rates unchanged.

Of the seven biggest pandemic spenders, only Australia and Japan are yet to raise rates. In percentage terms, economists estimate that Australia’s budget deficit will be 3.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in fiscal 2023, narrowing to 2% by 2025. That compares with a Group of 20 nations average of 4% in calendar year 2023 and 3.5% by 2025, according to the International Monetary Fund’s fiscal monitor.

Surging prices of some of Australia’s top exports (iron ore, coal and liquefied natural gas) are already delivering a windfall to the fiscal coffers. That will improve the budget outlook even before Treasurer Josh Frydenberg tightens fiscal settings, which he is expected to do cautiously, given an election is due in less than eight weeks and the government trails in opinion polls.

The Australian labour market’s recovery has also been much stronger than initially predicted, with unemployment now at a 13-year low of 4%, compared with a forecast in the government’s December budget update of 4.5% by mid-2022. More people in jobs means less spending on welfare and more revenue from additional taxpayers, also helping narrow the deficit. Economists expect the jobless rate will fall to 3.7% later this year, a level unseen since the early 1970s. Yet, RBA Governor Philip Lowe remains dovish, willing to run the economy hot to overcome the “inertia" in a wage-setting process that sees pay gains lag well behind the economy’s strength. His stance contrasts with counterparts from Wellington to Washington who have embarked on rate hikes as they race to rein in inflation.

Australia’s wages growth is still in the low-2s, and the most recent round of job contracts were restrained. Lowe wants to return average annual growth to 3% or more, a level last seen at the start of 2013. Treasurer Frydenberg is on board too, perhaps eyeing political gains from low unemployment and eventually higher pay.

According to Bloomberg Economics, “While RBA will commence raising rates this year, the pace of normalization is likely to be slower than other central banks." In the words of James McIntyre, an economist, “Wages for around 60% of employees are on multi-year agreements, or have pay rises linked to the annual minimum wage review, making the upcoming June decision a key catalyst for Australian wages, inflation, and rates."

Against a backdrop of higher global inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and surging oil prices, Lowe says inflation is likely to rise above 4%. That implies cuts in real wages for Australian households.

Lowe argues that current inflation is driven by global supply shocks and soaring energy costs that will prove transitory. But he acknowledges that the war in Ukraine could prolong the episode. As a result, he’s on the lookout for signs of a shift in “inflation psychology" that may need a policy response.

The government, which must hold an election by 21 May, is aware of the pressures facing Australian households. It also understands that there’s a risk that they will take their frustrations out on incumbents at the ballot box. Frydenberg thus is expected to announce measures to help ease the burden of rising prices, potentially including one-off cash payments, a cut to fuel excise tax and a possible extension of a tax break for low- and middle-income households.

The treasurer, in a speech 10 days ago, had highlighted the strength of Australia’s A$2.2 trillion ($1.7 trillion) economy. He said this allowed the government to shift to repairing the budget and start making inroads into more than A$600 billion of debt. Frydenberg predicted that gross debt as a proportion of GDP would peak lower and earlier than forecast in December’s budget update.

That chimes with Lowe’s message that stronger productivity growth is needed to boost economic growth and wages. “We have to make sure that future incomes are strong and that’s the best way of dealing with the debt situation," the RBA governor said last week.

Swati Pandey is an economy reporter at Bloomberg

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.