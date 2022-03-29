Australia could go in for fiscal repair while its rate policy lags

The Australian labour market’s recovery has also been much stronger than initially predicted, with unemployment now at a 13-year low of 4%, compared with a forecast in the government’s December budget update of 4.5% by mid-2022. More people in jobs means less spending on welfare and more revenue from additional taxpayers, also helping narrow the deficit. Economists expect the jobless rate will fall to 3.7% later this year, a level unseen since the early 1970s. Yet, RBA Governor Philip Lowe remains dovish, willing to run the economy hot to overcome the “inertia" in a wage-setting process that sees pay gains lag well behind the economy’s strength. His stance contrasts with counterparts from Wellington to Washington who have embarked on rate hikes as they race to rein in inflation.