Australia’s move to keep kids off social media is worthy of emulation
Summary
- Canberra’s enactment of a law to safeguard under-16s by barring them from social media may sound impractical, but it will spotlight the harm these platforms are doing to children.
Australia’s barring of children under 16 from accessing social media is a giant leap forward for humankind in its effort to police tech companies. The new law, passed in Australian parliament last week with support from the opposition as well, trains a spotlight on the damage that social media does to society. Australia has done the world a service.