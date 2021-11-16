Authors of books do not really need any antitrust protection

The rise in market concentration didn’t arise from unchecked market power. A more likely explanation is that the world changed and market structures changed with it. A global technology-driven world created a winner-take-all economy. The ability to reach customers all over the world offers big rewards to companies that can scale up quickly. This is in part because of network effects—your product is more valuable if lots of people use it. More users also means scale and access to data. In such markets, bigger firms will have some clear advantages. Big publishers claim they need to merge to take advantage of the scale it would offer in order to take on Amazon.com, which is pinching publishers’ profits by lowering book prices and getting into the publishing business itself.