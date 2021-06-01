Autocrats must not get to take over the internet in covid times

Crafting a strategy will require going beyond advocating ‘internet freedom’. The drama around Belarus deserves its own response beyond necessary sanctions, and the EU and US should aim for more solidarity with Belarusian civil society. Political risk consultant Katia Glod says independent media need support to respond to continuous fines, to counter disinformation and launch alternative websites. More resources to improve digital literacy would also help: Journalist Hanna Liubakova says independent media will benefit from more tools to combat censorship, whether via virtual private networks, mirroring websites—a way of replicating content via a different server and domain name to circumvent blocking—or other tools.