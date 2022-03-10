Automobiles are about to get dirtier and dearer everywhere

Palladium is an essential material for almost 70% of light-duty vehicles. That amount maintains current emission levels. But goals that edge the industry toward decarbonization are far tougher, and a lot more needs to be done to reach regulatory targets. The reality is that the push to lower emissions and be greener largely relies on making better conventional cars now until electric vehicles (EVs) are commercially viable. As the transition happens, gasoline cars and diesel trucks will continue to be around. Ford Motor Co, for instance, sold almost 46,000 super-duty diesel vehicles in the last quarter of 2021, up 11% from the previous three months.