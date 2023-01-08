Awful arguments were made against demonetization

Of course, the cash was returned, by both criminals and regular people, but the process was not the same for both. Hoarders of illicit cash had to offload money at a substantial loss. They gave cash at huge discounts to those willing to absorb their stash from them. According to some stories I heard, hoarders got only ₹500’s worth for every ₹1,000 they got rid of. Cash launderers then deposited it in bank accounts that were too modest to attract attention. So it is not surprising that most of the illicit cash, divided into smaller tranches, went back into banks. As long as people were not burning cash, the notes were destined to go back in.