Ayodhya will be a shining example of uniting faiths
This Ramlala temple represents a fresh but very healthy tradition
During the frigid night intervening 22 and 23 December 1949, a “miracle" happened in Ayodhya. Havaldar Abdul Barkat, a guard on duty at what was then a disputed site, saw a golden light within the structure around 2 am. In his witness account of the incident before the district magistrate then, Barkat said he saw a godlike child of four or five years appear from the divine golden light that had grown brighter. An overwhelmed Barkat soon passed out. When he revived, he said, he saw the lock of the main door had been broken and a large crowd of Hindus had entered the building and was performing aarti before an idol installed there chanting Bhay prakat kripala, deen dayala.