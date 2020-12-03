Bacardi’s crack at a solution to the world’s big plastic problem

Bacardi is aware that it can’t fix the plastics crisis on its own. It wants to offer its new bottle to competitors in an open-source format, in the hope that it becomes a widely adopted standard. It also plans to educate consumers about proper disposal methods. Both steps should help. Ultimately, though, if there isn’t appropriate infrastructure to manage those new bottles, they could just become a new waste stream. That fact should spur some fresh thinking about how to address plastic pollution in the first place. If brands like Bacardi want to reduce such waste, they should help build out the facilities needed to manage it.