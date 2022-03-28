Need a more representative survey to track inflation expectations

These fears are a bit overblown. The old items account for a small share of the inflation basket. The weightage of food may be skewing our inflation gauge, but not in the direction critics are pointing. The 2017-18 NSS consumer expenditure survey showed that the share of food in overall consumption went up 1.6 percentage points to 47.5% between 2011-12 and 2017-18. The survey results were junked by the government because they showed a dip in rural consumption. Had it been used to revise the CPI basket of items tracked, the weightage of food would have gone up, not down. As people cut back on discretionary expenditure during the pandemic, the share of food in overall consumption only went up further. So the ‘heavy’ weight of food is not distorting the CPI index; if anything, its weight should be a bit heavier.

