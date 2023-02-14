Bad debts of 2011-16 could partly be pinned on a metal price crash
The episode illustrates how a rupee allowed to slide can cushion the blow to businesses from the price declines of global gluts
According to data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, between 2017 and 2020, financial institutions submitted claims for the recovery of ₹4 trillion in defaulted loans by Indian businesses. A high proportion of these were related to companies in the metals industry, accounting for more than 45% of all the claims filed. The majority of these firms in the metals industry are in the iron and steel business. Although India is the second-largest steel producer in the world, on average it is a net importer of steel. India’s imports from China have been large enough to make the net imports positive. Steel is critical for our ambitions to build infrastructure; hence these defaults in the metal sector need to be critically analysed. This is also because it has policy implications for the financial sector and exchange rate policies.
