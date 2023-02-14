According to data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, between 2017 and 2020, financial institutions submitted claims for the recovery of ₹4 trillion in defaulted loans by Indian businesses. A high proportion of these were related to companies in the metals industry, accounting for more than 45% of all the claims filed. The majority of these firms in the metals industry are in the iron and steel business. Although India is the second-largest steel producer in the world, on average it is a net importer of steel. India’s imports from China have been large enough to make the net imports positive. Steel is critical for our ambitions to build infrastructure; hence these defaults in the metal sector need to be critically analysed. This is also because it has policy implications for the financial sector and exchange rate policies.

These defaults were preceded by a prolonged downturn in global metal prices, but this has not received enough attention. This kind of price deflation in particular sectors has been of significant economic consequence in economic history. A recent example is the North Atlantic financial crisis, which was primarily driven by a decline in housing prices as this adversely affected the loan repayment capacity of people who had borrowed to buy houses. International metal prices (in US dollars) started declining in 2011 and were down 45% by 2016, but domestic prices remained steady because of a large depreciation of the Indian rupee during the years 2011-14.

In a globalized world, international and domestic prices are related through the law of one price: i.e., the domestic price is equal to the product of the exchange rate and international price. For example, an international price of $1 when the exchange rate is ₹70 per dollar translates into a rupee price of 70. If the international price halves to $0.5, then the exchange rate has to depreciate to ₹140 to maintain the domestic price at ₹70. If the depreciation is less than that, domestic prices would decline (deflation). Between 2014 and 2016, the drop in global metal prices trickled down to the local metal prices due to a less-than-proportionate exchange rate depreciation. The wholesale price index for metals followed a similar pattern and during 2014-16, it declined by almost 15%. Global metal prices are dependent on global demand and supply. Data suggest that excess supply from China in the decade starting 2010 that arose due to a weakening of the global economy played a significant role in driving metal prices down.

China is the largest producer of steel and produces almost 10 times more than the second-largest producer, India. Its share in the global steel market gives it significant pricing power. Unit-level price of matched products from United Nations Comtrade suggests that import prices from China have always been lower compared to the rest of the world, which is likely to have been driven by differences in quality and cost of Chinese producers. It is important to note that import prices from China declined by 53%—more than twice the decline in the prices of imports from the rest of the world (23% decline)—during 2011-2016. This widening of gap between Chinese and the rest of the world’s prices suggests that downward movement in global and domestic prices were primarily driven by Chinese steel exporters. This was expected, given the large steel capacity in China that led to surplus supply once global steel demand decreased.

The large exogenous decline in commodity prices led to an intense price war in the Indian iron and steel market during 2011-16, especially as the proportion of imports from China also increased at lower prices. This is because at low prices, many of the domestic producers became uncompetitive and the market share of domestic firms was captured by Chinese imports. Despite our low net imports over the years, net imports from China (as a share of domestic production) increased 35% during 2011-16. This led to a decline in the wholesale prices of metals. The hit to production resulted in a large decline in sales revenue for some of the biggest metal sector firms such as Bhushan Power and Steel and Steel Authority of India (during 2014-16, their sales revenue fell by about 25% and 17%, respectively), which put pressure on their operating margins.

We also find that global metal prices and the profitability of firms in the metal sector are highly correlated. As prices started declining in 2011, the profitability of firms in the metal sector declined and quickly turned negative. Profitability further deteriorated after 2014. Many firms could not withstand this large shock and defaulted on their borrowings. Profitability declined for all firms but defaulted firms experienced a bigger decline.

This establishes a link between price decline and default, and also brings us to our main point—the global metal price crash during 2011-16 caused a decline in profitability for firms and led to a large number of defaults in this sector.

Usually, one would think that exchange rate depreciation makes domestic firms competitive in external markets, that it increases exports, and could worsen domestic inflation. But in a globalized world, with the law of one price for tradable goods, the exchange rate also influences the competitiveness of firms in the domestic market. If the exchange rate does not depreciate enough when international prices are falling—which usually happens during a weakening of global demand—then it can also make domestic firms vulnerable in the domestic market. This is because the price of imported goods would be lower than the price set by domestic firms based on their own costs.

Many firms in the steel sector faced a similar situation during 2014-16, when the depreciation of the Indian rupee was less than the decline in metal prices, and that hurt their performance.

This does not mean that the exchange rate should not be managed at all, but one should keep in mind that depreciation can act as an effective shock absorber, especially in times of decreasing global demand and declining global prices.

Abhishek Kumar, Rakesh Mohan & Divya Srinivasan are, respectively, a non-resident fellow, president and distinguished fellow, and research analyst at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress