Bad debts of 2011-16 could partly be pinned on a metal price crash

According to data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, between 2017 and 2020, financial institutions submitted claims for the recovery of ₹4 trillion in defaulted loans by Indian businesses. A high proportion of these were related to companies in the metals industry, accounting for more than 45% of all the claims filed. The majority of these firms in the metals industry are in the iron and steel business. Although India is the second-largest steel producer in the world, on average it is a net importer of steel. India’s imports from China have been large enough to make the net imports positive. Steel is critical for our ambitions to build infrastructure; hence these defaults in the metal sector need to be critically analysed. This is also because it has policy implications for the financial sector and exchange rate policies.

