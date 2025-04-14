Ballot: Panacea for every peril democracy faces

Last Thursday a special plane landed in the technical area of the Indira Gandhi International Airport at Palam Airport in New Delhi. It was quite special, as its passengers included elite commandos, officers of the Indian intelligence apparatus, and a “most-wanted" criminal—Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the man who had played a pivotal role in planning and orchestrating the Mumbai terror attack of 26 November 2008. Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, which uses terror as a force multiplier, and its protégé Lashkar-e-Taiba had assigned the job to Rana. This was why he visited India on 20 and 21 November 2008, days before the attack. He finalized routes and targets of the attack during the visit aided by his accomplice David Coleman Headley.

This terror attack, the biggest on Indian soil, claimed the lives of 15 police personnel, two NSG commandos, and 157 civilians. It left at least another 300 people injured. Ten Pakistan-trained terrorists kept Mumbai under siege for 72 hours. The mayhem they unleashed sent shock waves through the financial capital of India, and riled every Indian at home and abroad. The lives of Indians, besides citizens from 24 other nations, were in peril.

A combination of exemplary courage and sheer luck helped the police capture Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, whose questioning unravelled the involvement of ISI and the conspiracy behind the attack, which had a tremendous impact on our international image and economic activity. International tourists cancelled visits, hotels remained deserted even in peak travel season, and air travel to Mumbai slumped. India had never seen anything quite like that, which makes Rana’s extradition so critical. It sends the message that India is not a weak nation. We never forget or forgive our enemies.

A lot of water has flown under the bridge between Kasab’s hanging and Rana’s extradition. A few weeks ago, Abdul Rehman, a key handler of these attackers and close aide of Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead in Pakistan by unknown gunmen—one of many such incidents involving those who cast an evil eye on India.

Getting Rana, a Canadian citizen settled in the US, was not easy. Under US law, no foreign agency could directly move US courts to seek extradition of a US national. It has to present its case and evidence to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Our government agencies succeeded in presenting a watertight case with clinching evidence that convinced not only the FBI but top courts in the US, too. Now Indian agencies will extract important information from Rana that may help thwart future attacks on Indian soil or Indian interests globally.

Rana’s extradition isn’t just a success of our legal and security experts but also our diplomatic channels and their tireless efforts. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was heavily invested in the efforts to extradite Rana. On 13 February, US president Donald Trump publicly announced in the presence of Prime Minister Modi that he would extradite Rana to India.

It’s clear that since Modi has assumed power, the Centre has directed much of its resources, energy, and focus on dealing with internal and external security challenges.

I had once asked Manmohan Singh—he was the prime minister of India then—what were the key security concerns India faced. Singh said Maoist-led left wing extremism (LWE) was one. Today Maoist-LWE is on the retreat. According to home minister Amit Shah, the “most affected" Naxal districts were now restricted to just six. The Dandkaranya corridor that Maoists so assiduously created over the decades stands demolished. Last year alone security forces eliminated 290 Maoists and arrested another 1,090. Another 881 surrendered. The home minister is personally overseeing the operations and extensive efforts are on to rehabilitate surrendered Maoists.

Kashmir needs a special mention here. Bloodshed has declined significantly in the valley. When Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated, doomsayers warned the public would come out on the streets in anger and that the situation would deteriorate to the point of no return. They were proven wrong. The law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved, dealing a body blow to Pakistan’s plans against India and convinced the world that the picture given of Kashmir and its residents was fabricated.

Peaceful elections in these regions have again proved that in a democracy it’s the ballot, not the bullet that determines outcomes. From Sukma to Srinagar the message is loud and clear.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.