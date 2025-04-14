Ballot: Panacea for every peril democracy faces

Last Thursday a special plane landed in the technical area of the Indira Gandhi International Airport at Palam Airport in New Delhi. It was quite special, as its passengers included elite commandos, officers of the Indian intelligence apparatus, and a “most-wanted" criminal—Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the man who had played a pivotal role in planning and orchestrating the Mumbai terror attack of 26 November 2008. Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, which uses terror as a force multiplier, and its protégé Lashkar-e-Taiba had assigned the job to Rana. This was why he visited India on 20 and 21 November 2008, days before the attack. He finalized routes and targets of the attack during the visit aided by his accomplice David Coleman Headley.