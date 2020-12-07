Banking is a complex beast best treated with caution

An internal working group (IWG) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tasked with a “review of the extant ownership guidelines and corporate structure for Indian private sector banks" released its report for public scrutiny last month. Here is the good, not so good, and bad aspects of the report and its approach.

The good: The first thing good about the report is that it has been made public, and in that sense, is open to discussion, debate and critique. Sunlight does indeed serve as the best disinfectant. The IWG has used the word “review" with wide licence, ranging from the broad to the trivial, on a variety of topics. One commendable objective is the “harmonization" of guidelines across different licensing regimes. The report lays out a detailed background on these regimes and appears to have been motivated by a desire to level the playing field for banks born in different regimes. Balancing diversified (and public) ownership with “skin-in-the-game" for promoters, the IWG recommends increasing long-run promoter ownership from the current 15% to 26%. This is the right idea and does indeed balance the two most important considerations involved in the ownership of a public-trust institution. On a related matter, a recommended uniform increase in the non-promoter ownership cap to 15% without requiring RBI permission will speed up private equity participation in private-sector banks and encourage robust growth. Several minor but necessary update tweaks have been made to capital requirements for different types of banks.

The not-so-good: The banking system is a complicated beast. A “review" of a few aspects of this system, while leaving out others such as a reference to public sector banks and to major issues like priority-sector lending, is akin to trying to fix a neurological issue while ignoring other major organs like the heart and brain. Given its importance, a much wider review must be undertaken by an independent commission. As it stands, it appears that the IWG was constituted with a nebulous scope, specifically to introduce only one recommendation related to ownership eligibility, but offered some others as well to provide a fig leaf of cover. The IWG offers no clearly cohesive principle, rigorous rationale or logical framework for most of its conclusions. Its recommendations appear to be informed guesses by a group sitting around a video conference table. A penchant for size comes through as an obsession in the background material. It would seem that a size obsession has resulted in an “ugly" recommendation, though it may well be other way round.

The bad: The IWG has recommended that the eligibility for ownership of banks be expanded to include large corporate/industrial/business houses. Using the word “on balance", the IWG weighed the perceived advantages and disadvantages of allowing industrial houses to own banks and concluded that it would be a good idea to do so under stricter guidelines. This recommendation goes against modern principles on the separation of financial and non-financial entities. This separation is at the core of prudent governance in many countries around the world, the US being a leading example. Separation limits the risk of contagion from non-banking businesses to a bank, which is a levered business and can amplify these risks. It also limits the need for public intervention if the non-banking side of a business group fails, potentially threatening the stability of its bank and the banking system in turn. Separation also limits risks inherent in inter-corporate lending and mitigates those posed by complex cross-holdings that could disguise such loans. The non-transparency that will inevitably arise goes against well-established principles of governance and prudence for a geared public-trust institution. In South Korea and Japan, intermixing of business and finance has led to a murky system that is at the root of many of their problems.

Having avoided this intermixing in India since independence, it would be a folly to allow it now. If size and heft of individual banks is an issue, then this can be achieved by allowing greater ownership by promoters and non-promoters. In any case, the size of individual banks, and in turn the size of the banking system relative to gross domestic product, are not numbers easily comparable to other countries, and must be adjusted for the country’s stage of economic development, profit size of its median firm, speed of governance, reforms and the ease of conducting business. If the supply of banking services was dramatically lower than demand, we would have seen robust triple-digit growth in revenues for some of India’s private-sector banks. Consolidating supply in fewer hands makes sense only if those hands have better competence, governance and execution capacity. It is better for the regulator to pursue a fair and level playing field in which the country’s market for financial entities evolves organically, is well governed, and is free from conflict with other group entities. Size should be a consequence, not a design input.

P.S: “Size, we are told, is not a crime. But size may, at least, become noxious by reason of the means through which it was attained or the uses to which it is put," said US Justice Louis Brandeis.

Narayan Ramachandran is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand

