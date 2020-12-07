Banking is a complex beast best treated with caution

The bad: The IWG has recommended that the eligibility for ownership of banks be expanded to include large corporate/industrial/business houses. Using the word “on balance", the IWG weighed the perceived advantages and disadvantages of allowing industrial houses to own banks and concluded that it would be a good idea to do so under stricter guidelines. This recommendation goes against modern principles on the separation of financial and non-financial entities. This separation is at the core of prudent governance in many countries around the world, the US being a leading example. Separation limits the risk of contagion from non-banking businesses to a bank, which is a levered business and can amplify these risks. It also limits the need for public intervention if the non-banking side of a business group fails, potentially threatening the stability of its bank and the banking system in turn. Separation also limits risks inherent in inter-corporate lending and mitigates those posed by complex cross-holdings that could disguise such loans. The non-transparency that will inevitably arise goes against well-established principles of governance and prudence for a geared public-trust institution. In South Korea and Japan, intermixing of business and finance has led to a murky system that is at the root of many of their problems.