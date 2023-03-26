Banking turmoil in the West has placed India at a fork in the road

In the bad scenario, this snowballs into a financial crisis. As seen during the GFC, financial shocks come in waves. Since last year, we have seen tremors in the cryptocurrency space, meme stocks, the UK pension liability-driven investing crisis and now in US and European banks. One could argue that the last decade-plus of low rate/easy monetary policies has pushed investors into high-risk/high-return assets, increased financial leverage and shifted risk to non-bank financial institutions that are opaque and harder to regulate. In a higher-rate and slower-growth regime, more financial tremors are inevitable, and a liquidity crisis could morph into a credit crisis.