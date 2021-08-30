Banks could end up beholden to online platforms with reach

If the playbook is successful, the likes of PhonePe and WhatsApp Pay might also want to copy it. For a fee, platforms can easily extend their insights into consumer behaviour and payment flows to influence deposit mobilization. The higher the commission, the lower the banks’ profit. India’s state-run lenders will need to become more efficient. Or they’ll have to lobby regulators to rein in tech giants. Amazon, Google and Facebook were all competing to build a new payment network in India, but the central bank put the licence on hold because of data safety concerns. Globally, banks and regulators have been bracing themselves for the challenge from Diem, a Facebook-backed project that promises to replicate major global currencies to broaden financial inclusion. But lenders can be on a slippery slope even without new payment instruments. As Big Tech asserts control over the flow of yield-seeking savings, an imposing high-street presence will no longer serve as a ticket to cheap funding.