Banks have struggled to recover written-off loans for two decades

So, does that mean that once a loan is written off, it’s no longer recoverable? The answer is ‘no’. In fact, almost all the bad loans written off are what are referred to as technical write-offs. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) defines technical write-offs as bad loans which have been written off at the head-office level of a bank, but remain as bad loans on the books of branches, and, hence, recovery efforts continue at the branch level. Hence, a loan that is written off can still be recovered. And it is precisely this point which has led to several finance ministers over the years telling us that write-offs are not waivers.