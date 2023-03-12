Banks offer lifeline to SVB-hit startups1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 11:02 PM IST
At least three Indian banks—Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank—along with the Indian unit of HSBC, assembled crack teams to work through the weekend to assist startups affected by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank open new dollar accounts in Gujarat’s Gift City, which caters to non-residents and offshore entities
